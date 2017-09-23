PKR rep grabbed from event and ejected from Sarawak

Despite protests by Sarawak PKR vice chairman See Chee How (pic) and other state party leaders, officers proceeded to bring Kuala Sepetang state assemblywoman Chua Yee Ling to the Miri Airport. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Sept 23 — PKR's Kuala Sepetang state assemblywoman Chua Yee Ling was picked up at a dinner organised by Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Miri tonight and directly deported back to Kuala Lumpur by the state Immigration officials.

“She left Miri Airport on a 9.30pm AirAsia flight,” Sarawak PKR Youth deputy head Simon Siah told Malay Mail Online tonight.

Siah said Chua was addressing the dinner at the Miri Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club when Immigration officers came and told her that she was not allowed to be in Sarawak.

Despite protests by Sarawak PKR vice chairman See Chee How and other state party leaders, Siah said the officers proceeded to bring Chua to the Miri Airport.

PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian were both denied entry at the Miri Airport this afternoon.

Siah said no reasons were given for their rejection.

Zuraida was allowed to enter Sarawak in August this year, but on her previous visits in 2013, 2014 and 2016, she was turned back at immigration control and asked to leave the state.

“This is clearly an abuse of autonomous power over immigration by the state government,” Siah said, adding that the power over immigration should not be used to prevent the arrivals of federal opposition politicians to Sarawak.

He said Zuraida, Hee and Chua were being treated as a persona non grata by the Sarawak government when they have not committed any crime.

He said the action was also contrary to the assurance made by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg that he would not deny opposition politicians including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Lim Kit Siang, from coming to the state.

The two Pakatan Harapan leaders are scheduled to attend a political gathering here tomorrow night.