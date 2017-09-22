PKR rep claims staff arrests in bribery probe politically-motivated

Subang MP Sivarasa Rasiah believes that three of his service centre workers are being framed and set-up by people who are involved in the issues he had raised in a press conference a month ago. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Subang MP Sivarasa Rasiah denounced today the arrests of three of his service centre workers by anti-graft officers yesterday for alleged bribery as politically-motivated.

The PKR federal Opposition lawmaker said news reports citing unnamed sources linking his Kota Damansara staff to suspected immigration malpractice involving foreign workers was illogical when he had highlighted the case a month ago.

“This so-called request for a bribe makes no sense at all.

“I believe that they are being framed and set-up by these persons who were involved in the issues I had raised in the press conference,” he said in a statement.

Sivarasa related that he held a news conference in Parliament on August 9 on alleged corrupt practices in the Immigration Department involving a Bangladeshi named Monomiah Siddikur Rahman who purportedly gained work permits for Bangladeshi migrant workers here using forged documents.

He said the information was passed to him by a Malaysian named Mohd Tahir Fazal who was also present at the press conference, adding that he submitted the details to the Immigration director-general in a letter on August 24 with a request for a meeting.

Sivarasa repeated that none of his service centre workers, one of whom he said was his nephew, would have reason to demand payment to hide information he had made public.

“I have now reason to believe that both Monomiah and Tahir are involved and could be acting at the behest of other persons for political motives,” Sivarasa said.

He expressed regret over MACC’s arrest of his staff, whom he claimed to be “victims” in his publicity of the incident.

However, he gave an assurance that he and his staff will give their full cooperation in the investigation.

“I hope that the MACC will conduct the investigations professionally and conclude them quickly so that my staff will not have to suffer a prolonged remand in custody,” Sivasara said.