PKR, PAS to discuss the latter’s intention to contest 42 state seats in Selangor

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the matter would be solved easily as PKR was open for discussion with any quarters. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSEPANG, Aug 26 ― Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will hold a discussion with Selangor PAS over the latter’s intention to contest 42 state seats in Selangor in the 14th general election (GE14).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also PKR deputy president, said the matter would be solved easily as PKR was open for discussion with any quarters.

“It is normal for any political parties to contest any seat in a general election,” he told reporters at the KL International Airport (KLIA) here, upon arrival from Zurich, Switzerland, here today.

Last Thursday, Selangor PAS announced its intention to contest at least 42 state seats in Selangor, including the seat currently held by Mohamed Azmin (Bukit Antarabangsa) and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (Kajang).

Meanwhile, the mentri besar also refuted the allegation that an official discussion about seat allocation for the GE14 had been held between PKR and PAS, especially after the picture of him and Dr Wan Azizah paying a courtesy call on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang went viral recently.

“We were just visiting him as he had some health issues,” he explained.

On Universiti Selangor (Unisel) and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) , Mohamed Azmin said there was nothing he wanted more than for the MACC to be fair and professional in its investigations.

“The state government, MBI and Unisel will provide all documents and give our cooperation.

“Carry out the probe in an open, transparent and professional manners...hide nothing. All process (of payments) were completed in a transparent manner to ensure smooth running of the academic plan and ensure comfort for all in Unisel,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the MACC raided five locations to collect information and documents to facilitate its investigations into alleged misappropriation involving a RM16 million payment by the MBI to a private company.

The private company was said to be responsible in developing and managing student accommodation at Unisel’s main campus in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor. ― Bernama