Malaysia

PKR MP warns transport firm over Saudi rail deal

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday July 26, 2017
01:28 PM GMT+8

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli claimed the project may not be profitable and may instead result in up to RM142 million in losses upon the contract’s completion next May. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPandan MP Rafizi Ramli claimed the project may not be profitable and may instead result in up to RM142 million in losses upon the contract’s completion next May. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Involvement in a metro project in Saudi Arabia could end up costing Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a PKR federal lawmaker asserted today.

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli claimed, based on information he has and his own estimates, the project may not be profitable and may instead result in up to RM142 million in losses upon the contract’s completion next May.

He further asserted that his fear was supported by a Finance Ministry reply that said Prasarana’s expenditure for the Al Mashaer Al Mugaddasah Metro Southern Line (MMMSL) and Makkah Shadow Operator so far has exceeded its revenue from the project.

“The amount of revenue as of June 30 2017 is RM580 million while the amount of funds already spent is RM679 million,” he said, quoting from the ministry’s written reply to him.

Prasarana’s contract for the project runs from December 2014 to May 2018, with a total valuation of RM930 million.

MORE TO COME

