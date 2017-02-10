PKR MP says yes to no politicians in GLCs

Rafizi Ramli backed a call for the removal of politicians from holding posts in government-linked companies (GLCs), including those in Pakatan Harapan-led states. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Opposition lawmaker Rafizi Ramli backed today a call for the removal of politicians from holding posts in government-linked companies (GLCs), including those in Pakatan Harapan-led states.

The PKR lawmaker said former Bank Negara Malaysia deputy governor Datuk Latifah Merican Cheong reflected the Opposition’s views when she suggested for Parliament to form committees to monitor the performance of GLCs.

“Her views are completely in line with mine and my colleagues in Pakatan Harapan as pointed out in the past that a Select Committee be established to monitor the performance of GLCs; that the panel be made of capable MPs from both the government and opposition and that resources are accorded to these committees so they can supervise the performance and their operations,” he said in a statement.

However, the Pandan MP proposed setting up two committees instead of one. The first to supervise the performance of ministries and government agencies, and the second to supervise the finances and performance of state investment funds, national oil company Petronas, and GLCs.

The panels must also be given the power to vet appointments of members for check and balance, he added.

Cheong who is currently the deputy president of the Malaysian Economic Association recently called for stricter separation of duties in the government sector to promote better governance and integrity among civil servants.

She said the segregation of duties is crucial after the continuous exposure of scandals in the public administration in recent years.

For a start, Rafizi proposed the removal of politicians now heading the Federal Land Development Agency and pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji, including their respective chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad and Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Aziz. Both of them are Umno MPs.

Rafizi pointed out that two-thirds of those who sit on the GLCs’ board of directors are Umno politicians.

He also said he would send a formal request to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for their administrations to consider removing politicians from heading state companies.