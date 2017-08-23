PKR MP quits political bureau in protest over PAS overtures

Selayang MP William Leong explained that he could not accept the party’s willingness to negotiate seats to avoid three-corner fights in the 14th general elections. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Selayang MP William Leong has quit PKR’s political bureau after disagreeing with the party’s decision to negotiate electoral seats with PAS.

He said he had submitted a letter of resignation to party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Monday.

Leong explained that he could not accept the party’s willingness to negotiate seats to avoid three-corner fights in the 14th general elections when PAS leaders themselves were seen hostile towards Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties.

“I think it is inevitable for three-corner fights and it’s time to concentrate and prepare for it, not to renegotiate.

“The PAS leadership has made it clear that they are working with Umno and there is no point for PKR to talk to them,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Leong also alleged that since PAS has been cosying up to Umno, it would be pointless to negotiate seats with them, as it would hand a win to the ruling coalition.

Leong however said he will remain a PKR member and MP, “at least” until his current term ends.

PKR parliamentary whip Datuk Johari Abdul said so far, no decision has been made over Leong’s resignation and it would be up to Dr Wan Azizah’s discretion.

“The letter was meant for president. Up to her to accept or reject. I’m not sure at this juncture if she has accepted it,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

The political bureau member added that Leong’s resignation could have come after PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali suggested during last week’s meeting that the party re-negotiate with PAS once again.

“What happened in the political bureau is that the deputy (Azmin) asked for consensus for us to re-negotiate. We almost unanimously agreed to give a chance to talk with PAS,” Johari explained.

The Sungai Petani MP, despite saying that Leong’s move was admirable, suggested that the latter should be patient as consultation with other PH parties on the matter still was needed.

He also said that if PAS were to be included, it would disrupt the current seat negotiation process with other PH parties.

“The negotiations among PH parties is going on and is quite advanced in a way. We don’t have formula in equation to include PAS,” he said.