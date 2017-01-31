PKR MP questions Feb 13 hearing date for electoral challenge

Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (left) speaks to journalists at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2017. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Far from being pleased, PKR lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar questioned today the February 13 hearing date for her electoral challenge to the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation plan.

The Lembah Pantai MP said the date appeared to have been expedited after the Attorney-General (AG) filed an appeal to stop the High Court from hearing her judicial review as the legal process usually takes two months.

“He filed a notice of appeal, two weeks ago. Usually takes two months before heard. Record of appeal has not even been filed yet,” she told reporters at the Jalan Duta court complex here, referring to the AG.

“Suddenly by February 13, the Court of Appeal gave a date for the matter to be heard. It has been expedited,” she added.

Nurul Izzah said her lawsuit would have an effect on a similar challenge filed by the Selangor government against the EC.

“We have no choice but to appear on February 13. If we lose, it will bind Selangor as well,” she said.

Lawyer Shahid Ali separately told reporters that seven of his clients who had also filed judicial reviews against the EC’s proposed redelineation in Kedah, Perak and Johor also saw their suits being dismissed without a proper reason given.

He said the seven applicants were representatives of several state constituencies and filed the suit as they felt the boundaries redrawn by the EC is unfair.

Shahid also alleged that no proper reasoning has been by the judiciary for not allowing their case to stand.

“None of the respondents have the right to bring a lawyer. This is something that is bizarre, it infringes the right of the voter,” he added.

Earlier this month, the High Court granted Nurul Izzah and 10 other registered voters permission to initiate a judicial review to challenge the EC's redelineation in Lembah Pantai.

Several days later, AG Tan Sri Apandi Ali's office filed an appeal to stop the judicial review hearing and the case management was set for February 13.