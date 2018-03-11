PKR let go two state seats, enabling PPBM to contest four seats in Penang

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said PPBM will contest four state seats in Penang at the 14th general election. — Picture by Azneal IshakGEORGE TOWN, March 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will contest four state seats in Penang at the 14th general election.

The seats are Teluk Bahang and Bertam (currently held by PKR) and Permatang Berangan and Penaga, formerly contested by Pakatan Harapan’s former ally, PAS.

Pakatan Harapan secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, when announcing the seat allocation for the opposition pact in Penang here tonight, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would contest three other seats formerly allocated to PAS, namely Sungai Dua, Permatang Pasir and Bayan Lepas.

“DAP will contest to defend its 19 seats, while PKR will contest 14 seats,” he said.

In the 13th general election, DAP won 19 state seats contested, PKR secured 10 out of the 16 seats contested, PAS won only one out of six seats contested, and Barisan Nasional secured 10.

Penang has 40 state seats and 13 parliamentary seats. — Bernama