PKR gives up posts in Kelantan district councils

Seven PKR members have resigned from their posts in district councils in Kelantan. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Seven PKR members have relinquished their positions in district councils in Kelantan after PAS formally ended its alliance with PKR.

“After PAS broke ties with PKR in May, the PKR political bureau instructed all members with politically appointed positions in Kelantan to give up their appointments, in a letter from the party secretary-general on May 17.

“Kelantan PKR met twice, in May and June, to discuss the matter, and it was agreed that the seven would resign from their positions on July 31, as instructed by the central party leadership,” news portal The Malaysian Insight reported Kelantan PKR information chief Mohammad Azihan Che Seman as saying in a statement.

The PKR members who quit the district councils in Kelantan were Mohd Khairul Anuar Azhan (Kerteh), Mohd Khairul Amin Abd Rahman (Tumpat), Mohd Syahid Mohd Kamaruddin (Dabong), Zulqarnain Zakaria (Gua Musang), Muhammad Arif Mukhtar (Machang), Chu Jok Lan (Machang) and Tan Teck Seng (Machang).