PKR denies taking disciplinary action against Rafizi

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail addressed reports that claimed Rafizi might be stripped of his party membership. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — PKR has denied media reports that disciplinary action was taken against vice president Rafizi Ramli and that he might be sacked from the party.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted reports that claimed Rafizi had been given a warning and that he might be stripped of his party membership.

“There is no such disciplinary case of that sort which was brought by the party disciplinary committee in the last political bureau meeting,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin reminded party members not to feed the media false rumours and said any information given should come from official channels.

Rafizi and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali have been at loggerheads over the party’s stand on engaging with PAS to avoid three-cornered fights in the next general elections.

This led to Pakatan Harapan deciding that there will be no formal negotiations with PAS and the Opposition bloc would work towards strategising how to overcome three-cornered fights against the Islamist party and Barisan Nasional.