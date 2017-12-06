PKR confirms Pakatan leadership yet to decide on PM pick

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that Pakatan Harapan is aware of the proposals regarding the PM's post which was discussed during a leadership retreat a few days ago. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― No official decision has been made on Pakatan Harapan's (PH) candidate for prime minister, PKR has said amid reports stating that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had secured the position for an interim period.

In a statement late last night, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said that the party is aware of the proposals regarding the PM's post which was discussed during a PH leadership retreat a few days ago.

“Seeing as the proposal has not been officially adopted by Pakatan Harapan's presidential council, and taking into account the history and principles of the fight for reform, Keadilan's political bureau has decided to carry on discussions on the proposal to ensure that it is the best for Malaysia,” he said.

On Sunday, The Malaysian Insight reported that Dr Mahathir would return to the post if PH wins the general election.

Citing an unnamed source, The Malaysian Insight further asserted that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be the deputy prime minister in the same scenario.

Both would purportedly be “interim” holders of the two posts for an undetermined length. The report did not state which other politicians would eventually become the permanent office holders.

The source also purported that PH would use the logo of one of its parties in the event its application to be registered is not approved in time for the general election, suggesting this would likely be PKR’s logo.

Dr Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and is the longest holder of the position by nearly a decade.

Analysts have said that he is PH's most obvious choice for being Prime Minister as he is the most qualified leader within the coalition.

They believe that the former prime minister is currently viewed as the face of the Opposition since PKR defacto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s incarceration, and would be the most likely choice to garner public support ahead of the 14th general election.