PKR chief wants return of subsidy after ‘unreasonable’ petrol price hike

RON 95 and RON 97 saw a 20 sen increase to RM 2.30 and RM 2.60 per litre respectively beginning today, while diesel increased by 10 sen to RM 2.15 per litre. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― Saying the petrol price increase for February is “unreasonable”, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail urged Putrajaya to bring back a fuel subsidy to alleviate the burden of rising living costs faced by the people.

In a statement today, Dr Wan Azizah pointed out that the petrol price had also increased in January, making the total increase in the price of RON95 petrol to be 40 sen, RON97 at 35 sen and diesel at 30 sen since the turn of the year.

She also said that there is no reason for the hike as the price of the Brent crude oil and also the value of ringgit compared to the US dollar did not change significantly for this month.

“The average price for Brent’s crude oil throughout January 2017 showed an average reduction of 2.46 per cent. The value of ringgit compared to USD showed an average change of negative 1.40 per cent,” she said.

“Why the people have to bear the burden of petrol and diesel price increases when there are no factors pointing towards an increase?” she asked.

She also urged the government to reconsider the placement of the fuel subsidy and also reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to alleviate the burden of the people.

Putrajaya removed fuel subsidies in 2014 and petrol prices had been left on a float according to market dictates since then.

