PKR announces four youth wing leaders as GE14 candidates

PKR candidates (from left) Fahmi Fadzil, Sandrea Ng, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Raymond Ahuar pose with PKR president Datin Seri Wan Azizah at the party’s 19th anniversary in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — PKR today announced four of its leaders from its youth wing that will contest in GE14.

It is understood that this announcement is the first phase of a few more candidate announcements in the coming weeks before GE14.

They are PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, PKR communications director and its deputy youth Fahmi Fadzil, Sabah PKR Youth chief Raymond Ahuar, and Perak deputy youth chief Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

The announcement was made by party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in conjunction with the party’s 19th anniversary at Sri Rampai, here.

At a press conference following the announcement, Dr Wan Azizah said the party had decided to introduce its youth candidate line-up to prove that the party is not just made up of senior leaders.

“We want to show that we have the next generation in line to succeed the reformed agenda for the future generation.

“These young leaders have been with us from a young age to champion our battle,” Dr Wan Azizah told reporters at the PKR Setiawangsa office.

She said the seats allocated to the candidates will be announced after the dissolution of Parliament, which is expected to take place this Friday.

“Wait and see,” she added.

Meanwhile, PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi said the youth candidates will not be fielded in safe seats only, but would also fight the battle in marginal seats and seats that are considered hard to win.

The Seri Setia assemblyman cited Tanjong Malim, Lembah Pantai, Setiawangsa and Pensiangan as some of the examples of marginal or hot seats.

“We are talking about both Parliament and state seats, but most importantly, the focus would be on Parliament seats.

“It is a mix of safe seats, marginal seats and challenging seats,” he told Malay Mail.

There were approximately 60 applications for youth candidacy in GE14, which Nik Nazmi said will be announced in a few phases in the coming weeks.

“Time is quite tight; therefore, after the dissolution, some might be announced by the party. They won’t necessarily be announced at an AMK programme like tonight,” he said.