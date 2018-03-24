PKR, Amanah vie for Seri Serdang seat

Both PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are vying for the Seri Serdang state seat in Selangor. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Both PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are vying for the Seri Serdang state seat in Selangor, as Pakatan Harapan’s seat distribution in the state continues to be held up.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, PKR Puchong wants its branch chief M. Anbarasan to be fielded as a candidate in the next general elections, as the PH parties vie for a seat that was contested by PAS in the last two elections.

“He was born in Seri Serdang, he is a local boy. There is no need to take an outside candidate to fill this seat,” PKR Puchong vice chief Aniza Jamaludin reportedly said.

PAS left the former Pakatan Rakyat coalition in 2015 and will be contesting on its own in the upcoming general elections.

PKR first contested the state seat in 2004 prior to it being handed over to PAS.

However, Amanah also wants its member Ahmad Idzam Ahmad, who contested here under a PAS ticket in 2008 before joining Amanah, to contest the seat again.

Ahmad Idzam lost to BN’s Datuk Satim Diman by a mere 45 votes in 2008. PAS’ Noor Hanim Ismail is the current state assemblyman for the seat, having won by a 16,000-vote majority in 2013.

Amanah Puchong committee member M. Murali said that Idzam is the only one who has consistently done work in the constituency since 2008, and that the leadership should opt for candidates who have put in the effort.