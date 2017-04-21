PKNS township in Kuala Selangor ecotourism belt

Norita Mohd Sidek (centre) with a model of the Bayu Malawati project at Laman PKNS in Shah Alam yesterday. The project will be launched this weekend. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim SHAH ALAM, April 21 — A new housing development, Bayu Malawati, in the heart of Kuala Selangor’s ecotourism belt, will be launched this weekend — the third project to be completed by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) this year.

PKNS chief operating officer (COO) Norita Mohd Sidek said the 104 units of modern and contemporary two-storey terrace houses are priced between RM500,000 and RM600,000, or RM256 per sq ft, which is low in comparison to other private properties.

The housing project consists of 100 unitsmjeasuring 20' by 70' or 1,946 sq ft, and four units measuring 24' by 75' or 1,963 sq ft. All have four bedrooms and three washrooms.

“Our target market is those living in the surrounding areas of Kuala Selangor, including Tanjung Karang, Sekinchan, and Sabak Bernam,” Norita told a pre-launch media event yesterday.

“The project, built on 3.42 ha, is located in the strategic ecotourism area of the town, offering a green and serene environment with various amenities nearby.”

Norita said the amenities easily accessible from the site include a fire station, the Kuala Selangor mosque, police station, hypermarkets, Tanjung Karang hospital, and the KL-Kuala Selangor (Latar) Expressway and Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE).

She said the project is 87 per cent completed and expected to ready in October.

“Kuala Selangor is a town that will develop further, especially when the West Coast Expressway is completed, which will turn it into a hot spot in the next three to five years,” she said.

“At its launching this weekend, our sales target is 30 units.”

Norita said the Gross Development Value stands at RM46 million, and there has been an annual 10 per cent appreciation of the property, based on existing projects by PKNS in Kuala Selangor.

Aside from Bayu Malawati, PKNS will launch nine other projects this year, including Kota Puteri Bandar Baru PKNS in Ijok, Selangor, Cyber Valley near Cyberjaya, and a major project in Seksyen 17, Shah Alam,which will be launched on PKNS's 53rd anniversary in August.

Norita said PKNS is also offering discounts of up to 12 per cent under the Smart Ownership programme for all buyers, in addition to a “zero entry”, or zero downpayment, scheme.

The launch of Bayu Melawati will be open to the public tomorrow and on Sunday from 9am to 5pm at the project site in Kuala Selangor.