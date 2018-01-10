PKNS committed to distributing RM1.4m in tithe this year

Its chief executive officer, Datin Paduka Dr Noraida Mohd Yusof, said the money would be distributed to the asnaf (eligible tithe recipient) groups. — AFP picBANTING, Jan 10 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) is committed to distributing RM1.4 million in tithe for the benefit and development of Muslims in the state.

Its chief executive officer, Datin Paduka Dr Noraida Mohd Yusof, said the money would be distributed to the asnaf (eligible tithe recipient) groups.

“In PKNS, we have our Tithe Money Management Committee, which also comprises a representative from the Selangor Tithe Board, to ensure that the tithe money would be distributed properly to the deserving groups,” she said in her speech at the presentation of the keys to the new building of Taman Desa Kemandol Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) Integration School here today.

Also present was Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Datuk Haris Kasim.

The construction of the new building began in September last year and was completed in December at a cost of RM170,000. The project was fully funded by PKNS through its tithe distribution.

The building has two classrooms and can accommodate up to 50 students at one time.

The school is the second KAFA integration school built for Orang Asli community in Selangor after the first in Bukit Bangkong, Sepang.

Meanwhile, Haris, in his speech said Jais truly appreciated PKNS’ contribution in the construction of the school as it had helped alleviate the financial burden faced by the department in managing Islamic schools in the state.

“Jais is currently managing approximately 500 religious schools in Selangor and last year alone, we spent RM5 million to replace all old furniture at the schools,” he said.

Haris also expressed hope that more corporate bodies would emulate the PKNS in uplifting the status of Islam in the state. — Bernama