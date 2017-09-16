Pipe works in Seberang Perai to be postponed due to floods

File photo of residents wading and riding on pedicabs along a partially flooded road, in Las Pinas Metro Manila as a storm sweeps across the main Luzon island, Philippines, September 12, 2017. — Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 ― The Penang Water Supply Corporation’s (PBAPP) 12-hour scheduled water supply interruption in Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) and Butterworth has been postponed due to the floods in Penang yesterday.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had directed PBAPP to sustain normal water supply throughout Penang in support of flood recovery efforts.

“PBAPP will comply with this directive as we understand that people and businesses will need water supply to clean their properties following the floods and landslides,” he said in a statement here today.

It was earlier reported that there will be water supply disruption for 12 hours in Butterworth and Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) areas near here due to the installation of a pressure reducing valve (PRV) on the pipeline at Jalan Pekan Darat in SPU.

However, Jaseni said the overnight scheduled water supply interruption to enable the installation of a PRV at Jalan Pekan Darat has been postponed to Sept 23 from 10pm until 10am of Sept 24.

He said the “no water supply” and “low water pressure” areas affected will be the same as originally announced.

“PBAPP will remind the affected residents to store water for the duration of the re-scheduled water supply interruption next week via notice advertisements, as per our normal practice,” he said.

He added that PBAPP will also post an update on www.pbapp.com.my.

“PBAPP deeply regrets any inconvenience caused. However, please note that this postponement is necessary due to unfortunate circumstances,” he said.

Yesterday, houses in more than 100 locations were flooded and four landslides were reported in the state due to an overnight downpour. ― Bernama