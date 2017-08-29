Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pilgrims to begin moving to Arafah tomorrow

Tuesday August 29, 2017
08:18 PM GMT+8

MAKKAH, Aug 29 — All 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims will join over two million Muslims from all over the world to move to Arafah tomorrow for the wukuf, which is the peak of the haj, today.

The Malaysian pilgrims’ movement to Arafah, which is 25km from here, will begin from 9 am (2 pm Malaysia time).

It will take 20 buses making three trips each to complete the movement of the Malaysian pilgrims from 14 maktabs.

Head of Malaysian Haj Delegation 1438H, Datuk Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said Tabung Haji is fully prepared to implement the Masyair operation, which will begin tomorrow until Sept 4 (13th Zulhijjah).

He said all pilgrims would be in Arafah until after sunset on Aug 31 before heading to Muzdalifah and Mina. — Bernama

