Picture of Siti Nurhaliza’s baby goes viral

The picture of Datuk Siti Nurhaliza’s baby which went viral on social media. ― Picture from Sinar HarianPETALING JAYA, March 20 ― A picture of Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin’s and Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa’s newborn has been circulating on social media, despite the couple’s request to release their baby’s picture on their own time.

Khalid confirmed that the image was indeed of his daughter.

“Yes, that’s a picture of our child, we’re not going to deny it.

“This happened out of control because many relatives and friends came to visit Siti and our daughter today,” he told Berita Harian.

The 59-year-old businessman said he was disappointed over the circulated picture.

“Honestly, I am deeply agitated by the irresponsible actions of the photographer because we have planned to reveal our baby’s face and announce her name at a special occasion,” he said.

Siti gave birth to a daughter ― who is temporarily named Fatimah Az-Zahra ― yesterday via caesarean section at 8.17am.

Khalid also said that many were confused over his baby’s temporary name and said her real name will be revealed in a week’s time.

The singer, who wed Khalid in 2006, took to Instagram to post a picture of her first meal since giving birth, prepared by confinement care experts Natalis Mother Care and Beauty Spa, a favourite among Malaysian celebrities.