Picnic protest held at Taman Rimba Kiara to stop construction works

Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents hold a picnic protest against the proposed development at Taman Rimba Kiara, March 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Over 50 Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents held a picnic protest picnic today against development at Taman Rimba Kiara after construction works began.

Preliminary construction works started at Taman Rimba Kiara on March 14, which saw dozens of trees uprooted to make way for an alternative route into the park as part of a proposed mixed development of high-end condominiums and affordable housing block.

TTDI resident association vice chairman Clinton Ang said the move was done in bad faith as the project was pending a judicial review.

“We are outraged at the level of arrogance by the developers by showing absolutely no regard to the ongoing judicial review.

“What is the rush? Let the matter be solved in the courts. What if the court decided in the residents’ favour? How would you reverse the damages then?” Ang said.

To show support for the cause, residents brought placards that read “Less invasion, more conservation”, “Parks are for people not Condos,” and “Parks before profits.”

Last year, TTDI residents filed a judicial review to quash the conditional planning permission and development order granted by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to property developer Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd, in which Malton Berhad holds a 51 per cent stake.

MORE TO COME