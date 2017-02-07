Picking PAS over Pakatan still lets BN win, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during the Save Malaysia Roundtable discussion at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A PAS leader’s suggestion for PKR and PPBM to join it in a coalition without DAP and Amanah would still give the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) a winning advantage in the general election, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PPBM chairman was responding to PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah’s claim that the arrangement would put them in a better position to take over the federal government.

“The arithmetic of it is not right,” Dr Mahathir said when dismissing the idea.

“We would still have three-corner fights among the opposition and would split the vote. BN would win,” he said during a press conference after the Save Malaysia Roundtable here today.

MORE TO COME