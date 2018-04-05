PICC? Solve traffic woes first, Gerakan tells Penang state govt

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong urged the Penang state government to solve traffic woes in Bayan Baru. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 5 — The Penang state government has been urged to take measures to resolve the problem of traffic congestion if it wants to implement the Penang International Commercial City Integrated Development (PICC) project in Bayan Baru.

Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong said traffic in the area was heavy and congested, yet the state government had approved the mega project without a plan to resolve the problem.

“Without a way to resolve the problem, traffic congestion would worsen when the project is completed, besides the more than 10,000 households that would move there.

“I suggest that the state government conduct a comprehensive study on this large-scale development plan,” he said in a statement today.

Oh also urged the state government to direct the project developer to submit an environment impact assessment and traffic report to the Ministry of Environment and the related department.

The project, located on a 17.4-hectare land, will be built in three phases and include a shopping mall, medical centre, hotel, apartments, office and international tertiary institution. It is expected to be completed in 2026. — Bernama