Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PIAM, MTA ready to pay out claims to flood victims

Friday January 6, 2017
07:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― Members of the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) are ready to pay out claims to victims who have a flood cover as part of their general insurance policy/takaful certificate.

In a joint statement, PIAM and MTA said policyholders/certificate holders, both businesses and individuals, should check their fire and motor policies/takaful certificates to determine if they are covered for loss or damage resulting from the floods.

"They are advised to contact their insurers/takaful operators to report losses so their insurers/takaful operators can assess the loss and process claims quickly as circumstances of each case/ claim may differ," it said.

 PIAM and MTA also advised businesses and individuals to take up affordable insurance/takaful products offered by insurance/takaful companies to protect themselves against such losses. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline