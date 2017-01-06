PIAM, MTA ready to pay out claims to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― Members of the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) are ready to pay out claims to victims who have a flood cover as part of their general insurance policy/takaful certificate.

In a joint statement, PIAM and MTA said policyholders/certificate holders, both businesses and individuals, should check their fire and motor policies/takaful certificates to determine if they are covered for loss or damage resulting from the floods.

"They are advised to contact their insurers/takaful operators to report losses so their insurers/takaful operators can assess the loss and process claims quickly as circumstances of each case/ claim may differ," it said.

PIAM and MTA also advised businesses and individuals to take up affordable insurance/takaful products offered by insurance/takaful companies to protect themselves against such losses. ― Bernama