Phee promises legal action against dailies publishing ‘false news’ on him

Phee Boon Poh said it is wrong for such information to be published in the newspapers, especially when he was not informed of such things. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said he will issue notices of demand for legal action to newspapers that he alleged to have published “false news” against him.

The welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman accused several newspapers of reporting that the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen four of his personal bank accounts with a total RM2 million in it when he had not been informed of the action.

“My family and I are shocked and angered to read the false news in Utusan Malaysia, New Straits Times, The Star and some Chinese newspapers that my personal accounts have been frozen by MACC,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

He said it is wrong for such information to be published in the newspapers, especially when he was not informed of such things.

Phee accused the “Barisan Nasional controlled media” of publishing lies to tarnish his reputation and the Penang government.

“I’m shocked to read these news after being discharged from hospital and I wonder if the BN-controlled media obtained such information from the MACC,” he said.

He claimed such news are aimed at “wrecking his political career” and an attempt to bring down the state government.

He demanded an explanation from MACC whether the agency had leaked false information to the media.

“I have not been served with any notice by MACC that my personal bank accounts have been frozen,” he said.

He also denied having RM2 million in his personal bank accounts as reported.

He said he had complied with all instructions given by the MACC.

“My lawyer, RSN Rayer, met with MACC today to collect my personal effects and they said they can’t meet me today,” he said, adding that he will meet with the MACC officers on Wednesday.

Phee was arrested to assist in investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory on August 11.

He was subsequently remanded for five days from August 12 but last Monday, the Penang High Court dismissed the remand order and Phee was immediately released.

He subsequently took medical leave in which he was hospitalised and came back to work today.