Phee fails in Kedah to challenge remand

The Alor Setar High Court dismissed today applications by Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh (pic) and two suspects for release from a five-day remand in a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Penang. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Alor Setar High Court dismissed today applications by Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh and two suspects for release from a five-day remand in a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Penang.

The DAP said on its Facebook page that Phee’s lawyers would file an application at the Penang High Court tomorrow morning to challenge the remand of its lawmaker.

Alor Setar High Court judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah was reported by The Star Online as saying that the applications should be filed in Penang instead as the state would be the suitable forum for the matter.

Lawyer Dev Kumaraendran, who represented a factory manager and his son also remanded for five days in the case, reportedly said the legal team had gone to Kedah today because the Penang High Court was not open on a Sunday.

Phee was detained Friday after the MACC and several agencies raided a 15-year-old illegal carbon filter factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam, following complaints from residents about pollution.

The MACC is reportedly investigating Phee, who is the executive councillor in charge of the environment, for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council ordering it to delay enforcement action against the factory.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, reportedly said it was his administration’s policy not to take action, pending an amicable solution, against illegal buildings built before 2008.