Phee back in MACC for questioning

By Opalyn Mok

Friday August 25, 2017
12:41 PM GMT+8

Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was arrested by the MACC on August 11 to assist in investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohPenang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was arrested by the MACC on August 11 to assist in investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohGEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 ― Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh is back at the state Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today for further questioning.

The state welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman arrived at the MACC office here at about 9.45am, accompanied by his daughter, and lawyer Ramkarpal Singh.

They are still inside the building as at 12.30pm.

Phee was arrested by the MACC on August 11 to assist in investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu.

The factory manager and director were also arrested.

All three were remanded on August 12 but they were released on August 14 after the Penang High Court set aside the remand order.

Two days ago, Phee's lawyer, RSN Rayer said MACC is yet to return Phee's identity card.

He claimed that calls to the MACC officers went unanswered.

