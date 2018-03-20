PH to object to late election rule changes mooted by EC

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting today, March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) will object to any changes in election regulations by the Election Commission (EC) in the forthcoming polls, its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

During a briefing in several states to political parties, the EC allegedly said that rules regarding polling agents and counting agents (PACA) and also vote counting could be changed in the next elections.

This includes requiring parties to submit the names of their PACA agents on nomination day as opposed to election day, and vote counting for both parliament and state seats be held simultaneously.

“These were not informed in writing, we can’t make the necessary preparations with such late changes,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting today.

He said he would write a letter to the EC stating PH’s objections to any such changes.

MORE TO COME