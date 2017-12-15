PH launches online GE14 kit for voters

PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin said for the GE14 campaign, the Pakatan Harapan opposition bloc would utilise the Internet to reach out to Malaysians on social media. — File picture by Miera ZulyanaPETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today launched an online kit for Malaysian voters to download election campaign materials ahead of the 14th general election.

The Opposition bloc urged Malaysians to download the materials in the “Do-It-Yourself Pakatan Harapan Election Kit” and to share it with others before the polls that must be held by August next year.

The kit is available on pakatanharapan.com.my and contains posters, brochures, stickers, and video content, including messages from PH leaders.

The online content in Bahasa Malaysia and English will also include PH candidate profiles closer to the elections, as well as a guide for voter do’s and dont’s before the polls.

PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin claimed the move will help them utilise the full use of the internet, as recent studies found over 22 million Malaysians are on social media.

“We hope not just start off point, but bolder initiative to get Malaysians to be a part of this bigger movement.

“The strategy for elections this time around is not just PH against Barisan Nasional (BN), but the people against BN,” he said during his speech at the campaign launch today.

Among the PH leaders that attended the launch were PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo, DAP’s Teresa Kok and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu among others.