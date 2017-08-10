Petronas pledges to continue social investment drive in rural Sarawak

Anuar said one of the ongoing CSI projects in Sarawak was the RM8-million Petronas-Sarawak Forestry Eco-Marine project at the Sibuti Reef Complex. — Reuters picMIRI, Aug 10 — Petronas has pledged to continue with its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) to uplift the socio-economic standard of the rural communities in Sarawak.

Head of Sarawak Oil-Malaysian Assets Development and Production (Upstream) of Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Anuar Ismail, said one of the ongoing CSI projects in Sarawak was the RM8-million Petronas-Sarawak Forestry Eco-Marine project at the Sibuti Reef Complex.

“This project will bring huge socio-economic benefits to the people of Sarawak, especially the local community in Miri. It will put Miri on the world diving map and act as a catalyst for the tourism industry which is vital to spur the state’s economy,” he said at the Petronas-Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) networking dinner last night.

In addition, Anuar said, the project would contribute to higher fish population in Miri waters, thus allowing for better catches and increased income for the local fishermen.

“I hope you (media) will write more on our CSI projects in Miri and the northern regions, especially on the environmental as well as socio-economic benefits,” he said, adding that besides preserving the environment Petronas had engaged in the development of education in the state by providing scholarships for the deserving. — Bernama