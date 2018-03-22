Petronas denies any links with Cambridge Analytica

Petronas also clarified that it had never engaged with the firm or its parent company in any way. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has categorically denied the allegations made against the company by an online portal on March 20, 2018.

In a statement today, Petronas had also refuted any association with data consultancy firm, Cambridge Analytica, and its parent company, SCL Group.

The Malaysian government had also clarified that it had never engaged with the firm or its parent company in any way.

Cambridge Analytica is a London-based political consulting firm which had been accused of extracting the personal data of up to 50 million Facebook users without consent to help Donald Trump in his US presidential campaign in 2016. — Bernama