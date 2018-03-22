Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Petronas denies any links with Cambridge Analytica

Thursday March 22, 2018
04:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claimsSedition Act can ensure national harmony, Perkasa claims

Sarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against himSarkozy slams lack of evidence for corruption charges against him

Germany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four yearsGermany’s new finance minister says no new debt over next four years

The Edit: New trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’The Edit: New trailer for ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Petronas also clarified that it had never engaged with the firm or its parent company in any way. — Reuters picPetronas also clarified that it had never engaged with the firm or its parent company in any way. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has categorically denied the allegations made against the company by an online portal on March 20, 2018.

In a statement today, Petronas had also refuted any association with data consultancy firm, Cambridge Analytica, and its parent company, SCL Group.

The Malaysian government had also clarified that it had never engaged with the firm or its parent company in any way.

Cambridge Analytica is a London-based political consulting firm which had been accused of extracting the personal data of up to 50 million Facebook users without consent to help Donald Trump in his US presidential campaign in 2016. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram