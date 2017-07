Petrol up six sen from midnight

The prices of both RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by 6 sen and retail at RM2.03 per litre and RM2.28 per litre respectively. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Fuel prices will rise across the board in the last week of July after flatlining this past week.

The price of both RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by 6 sen and retail at RM2.03 per litre and RM2.28 per litre respectively while diesel will be up 3 sen and sell at RM1.99 a litre.

The new prices are effective from July 27 to August 2.

The weekly fuel prices were announced by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry on its Facebook page this evening.