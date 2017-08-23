Petrol prices unmoved, diesel drops marginally

RON95 and RON97 petrol prices will remain unchanged while diesel will be cheaper by 3 sen. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Existing RON95 and RON97 petrol prices will remain for another week.

According to the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry’s weekly announcements, the two grades of petrol will continue to retail for RM2.15 and RM2.43, respectively.

Diesel will be cheaper by three sen or RM2.01 per litre.

The prices become effective after midnight and will remain valid until the end of next Wednesday.

Putrajaya previously said it would review the weekly price setting following complaints from the industry, but later decided to retain the mechanism.

The government began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29, after it discarded the monthly managed float system.