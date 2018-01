Petrol prices drop by three sen, diesel unchanged

The new prices will take effect from 12.01am tomorrow and remain in place until January 17. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Petrol prices will drop once more for the week starting tomorrow, but there will be no change in the price of diesel.

From January 11 to January 17, the price of RON95 and RON97 will go down three sen to RM2.26 per litre and RM2.53 per litre respectively.

The price of diesel remains at RM2.32 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12.01am tomorrow.