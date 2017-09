Petrol prices dip, diesel up

RON95 dips to RM2.16 per litre, down three sen from RM2.19 while the higher octane RON97 also drops three sen to RM2.46 per litre. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Retail prices for RON95 and RON97 will both drop starting midnight.

Diesel will go up two sen to RM2.12 per litre.

All prices are effective after midnight and valid until next Thursday.