Petrol prices up 1 sen per litre

Wednesday August 30, 2017
06:09 PM GMT+8

Petrol prices will go up by one sen per litre for the week first week of September 2017. — Reuters file picPetrol prices will go up by one sen per litre for the week first week of September 2017. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Petrol prices will go up by 1 sen per litre for this coming week: RM2.16 and RM2.44 per litre for RON95 and RON 97 respectively.

According to the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry’s weekly announcements, diesel price will go back to its price last week at RM2.04 per litre.

The prices become effective after midnight and will remain valid until the end of next Wednesday.

Putrajaya previously said it would review the weekly price setting following complaints from the industry, but later decided to retain the mechanism.

The government began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29, after it discarded the monthly managed float system.

