Petrol, diesel prices up

RON95 and RON97 petrol will be priced at RM2.27 and RM2.54 per litre, respectively starting midnight. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be higher by two sen, at RM2.27 and RM2.54 per litre, respectively, from midnight tonight to Dec 27, according to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry.

An infographic on its website indicated that the retail price of diesel would move up three sen, to RM2.23 per litre, during the same period. — Bernama