Petrol, diesel prices up by two sen

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The weekly retail prices of RON95 petrol will retail at RM2.20 per litre, while RON97 will retail at RM2.47 per litre from midnight tonight to March 28.
Diesel will be priced at RM2.18 per litre from RM2.16 last week.
Wednesday March 21, 2018
06:48 PM GMT+8
