Petrol, diesel prices up by two sen

Wednesday March 21, 2018
A motorist fills up his car with petrol in George Town. — Picture by KE OoiA motorist fills up his car with petrol in George Town. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The weekly retail prices of RON95 petrol will retail at RM2.20 per litre, while RON97 will retail at RM2.47 per litre from midnight tonight to March 28.

Diesel will be priced at RM2.18 per litre from RM2.16 last week.

