Petrol, diesel prices up

RON95 will retail for RM2.27 while diesel will be set at RM2.21 per litre. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Retail prices for RON95 petrol and diesel will increase by 3 sen and 5 sen respectively tomorrow.

The rise in petrol price is the third consecutive hike since the government began the weekly price-setting scheme.

The higher rating RON97 petrol will also climb by 2 sen, to RM2.54.

All prices are effective midnight.