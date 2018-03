Petrol, diesel prices drop

RON95 and RON97 will cost RM2.18 and RM2.45/litre respectively. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The retail price of RON95 will be down three sen to RM2.18/litre while RON97 will cost RM2.45/litre, three sen less, after midnight tonight till March 21.

The retail price of diesel will drop by one sen to RM2.16/litre during the same period, according to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s website.

For the week March 8-14, the retail prices of RON95, RO97 and diesel were RM2.21 , RM2.47 and RM2.17 a litre respectively. — Bernama