Petrol, diesel cheaper for next week

Under the government’s weekly price setting structure, RON95 and RON97 petrol will both drop by 10 sen to RM2.11 and RM2.39, respectively. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Retail prices for petrol and diesel will all decline at midnight.

The price of diesel will also decline by six sen to RM2.08.

All prices are effective midnight.

Putrajaya began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29.