Petrol, diesel both rise

RON95 petrol will go up by four sen per litre at midnight on August 2, 2017, while diesel will increase by six sen. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — RON95 petrol will go up by four sen per litre at midnight while diesel will increase by six sen.

According to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s latest weekly announcement, RON95 will retail for RM2.07/L while the higher grade RON97 will go to RM2.32/L.

Diesel will be sold at RM2.05/L.

All prices will be effective for one week beginning at midnight.

Putrajaya began the weekly announcements for the ceiling prices of fuel on March 29, after it discarded the monthly managed float system.

It is currently studying a possible replacement for the weekly price setting mechanism.