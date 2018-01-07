Petrol bomb thrown at temple, church in Kelantan

A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb in Athens in this file picture. Police said a petrol bomb was hurled at a Hindu temple and a church from a nearby bridge in Kota Baru. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A petrol bomb was hurled at a Hindu temple and a church from a nearby bridge in Kota Baru, according to state police.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan told Berita Harian that the incident took place around midnight.

“The suspect flung a hard object, believed to be a petrol bomb, from the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge, which is in front of the church and the temple along Jalan Hamzah,” he said during the press conference at the Kelantan contingent headquarters today.

The object shattered a window on the church’s second floor and scattered debris was discovered outside the temple’s entrance.

The report did not state if any fire damage was caused to either building.

“We determined it was thrown from the bridge, based on how the church window was broken and the object’s remains in front of the temple,

“The incident’s motive is still being investigated, and we are still tracing the suspect involved,” Hasnuddin was quoted as saying..

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the police for the investigation under Section 295 of the Penal Code that pertains to defiling a place of worship.