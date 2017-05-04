Petition launched to ban physical punishments in school

The Society for the Promotion of Human Rights, Malaysia filed the petition on change.org last week, and said it was in line with a similar call from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia. — Screen capture via Change.org/ProhamKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A rights group has started an online petition pressing the government to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools, in light of one Johor pupil’s death from alleged abuse.

The petition on change.org was filed by the Society for the Promotion of Human Rights, Malaysia (Proham) last week, and said it was in line with a similar call from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

“We must come together to protect our children in all types of schools, whether government or private, whether religious or non-religious.

“We call for the ban of corporal punishment in all types of schools in Malaysia,” the petition read.

It contended that corporal punishment was not an effective disciplinary tool, and said it has been found through research to be permanently damaging to children.

The petition is also supported by the National Human Rights Society of Malaysia (Hakam) and has over 300 signatories so far.

A copy of the petition will be sent to relevant parties in the country’s education system including the Cabinet, Education Ministry, the National Union of the Teaching Profession, parent-teacher groups, and child protection groups.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11, died on April 26 from complications allegedly stemming from an abuse incident at his Johor school on March 24, which also led doctors to amputate both his legs.

Police have classified the case as murder.