Perlis state assembly to dissolve tomorrow, says Azlan

KANGAR, April 6 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man today announced that the state assembly will be dissolved tomorrow for the 14th general election.

Azlan said the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail gave his consent to dissolve the state assembly after having an audience with the ruler at 2.30 pm.

“The state assembly will be dissolved as stipulated in Article 55 (2) of the Perlis State Constitution, simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow,” he told a press conference at the State Assembly Complex here.

Present were Perlis state assembly speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari, state secretary Datuk Syed Omar Sharifuddin Syed Ikhsan and several state executive council members. — Bernama