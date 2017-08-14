Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perlis RTD collects RM12.2m for plate number ‘RR’

Monday August 14, 2017
09:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Butterworth Fringe Fest draws bigger crowd this yearThe Edit: Butterworth Fringe Fest draws bigger crowd this year

Death toll in Burkina Faso terror attack rises to 18 (VIDEO)Death toll in Burkina Faso terror attack rises to 18 (VIDEO)

Ribena cordials withdrawn over possible ‘air exposure’Ribena cordials withdrawn over possible ‘air exposure’

The Edit: Watch what these adults have to say about Ed SheeranThe Edit: Watch what these adults have to say about Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

ARAU, Aug 14 — The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) broke its own records when it collected RM12.2 million for tenders for the vehicle registration number ‘RR’.

Its liaison officer Mohd Tarmizi Ghazali said the tenders, which closed on June 19, also saw the highest number of bidders compared to previous tender exercises.

“The interest shown by fans of the plate number RR is exceptional, and the amount collected is the biggest for Perlis RTD,” he said in a media statement today.

He added that the golden numbers of two to 10 (minimum bid of RM10,000) collected RM2.6 million.

Mohd Tarmizi also said previously, the highest collection was for the plate number ‘RM’ last year which amounted to RM7.1 million. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline