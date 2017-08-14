Perlis RTD collects RM12.2m for plate number ‘RR’

ARAU, Aug 14 — The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) broke its own records when it collected RM12.2 million for tenders for the vehicle registration number ‘RR’.

Its liaison officer Mohd Tarmizi Ghazali said the tenders, which closed on June 19, also saw the highest number of bidders compared to previous tender exercises.

“The interest shown by fans of the plate number RR is exceptional, and the amount collected is the biggest for Perlis RTD,” he said in a media statement today.

He added that the golden numbers of two to 10 (minimum bid of RM10,000) collected RM2.6 million.

Mohd Tarmizi also said previously, the highest collection was for the plate number ‘RM’ last year which amounted to RM7.1 million. — Bernama