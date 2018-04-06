Perlis Raja Muda bans party flags, posters at mosques, religious schools

The Raja Muda of Perlis urged parties to show political maturity and to avoid going overboard in their efforts to ensure victory for their respective parties. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KANGAR, April 6 — The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today urged workers of all political parties against hoisting or pasting of their party flags, posters and any form of party propaganda at the compound of mosques, surau, cemeteries and religious schools in the state.

He said in the run-up to the 14th general election, all quarters should show their political maturity and to not go overboard in their efforts to ensure victory for their respective parties.

This is in line with the seven decree by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail on the prohibition of using mosques in the state for politics, he said in a statement today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council ( (MAIPs) said chairmen and members of mosque committees in the state should undertake the responsibility to remove immediately party flags and posters, regardless of any parties, that were hoisted or pasted at their mosque premises or compound. — Bernama