Perlis mufti urges mosques to raise awareness on cleanliness

Wednesday January 3, 2018
12:42 PM GMT+8

Tools

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said Islam not only promoted personal hygiene but also of the surroundings, including rivers and seas. — Bernama picPerlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said Islam not only promoted personal hygiene but also of the surroundings, including rivers and seas. — Bernama picKANGAR, Jan 3 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has urged ‘takmir’ (activity) teachers at mosques to remind the public of the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

He said Islam not only promoted personal hygiene but also of the surroundings, including rivers and seas.

“Allah has enjoined human beings to travel the world to admire the beauty of nature and to find sustenance, but if the environment is tainted by humans themselves, all its beauty will be lost,” said Mohd Asri when delivering his weekly lecture at Alwi Mosque, here, last night.

He cited the rivers and coastlines in the state which were found to be littered with rubbish, ruining the scenery and causing pollution.

“I am thinking of formulating a teaching syllabus for takmir teachers in Perlis, inserting awareness talks on the importance of cleanliness,” he added.

Mohd Asri advised those religious teachers who liked to mock people during their lectures, to instead spread awareness of keeping the environment clean. — Bernama

