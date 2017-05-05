Last updated -- GMT+8

Perlis Mufti: Smokers don’t deserve zakat, donations

Friday May 5, 2017
11:22 AM GMT+8

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin described smoking as wasting money on a harmful activity, and concluded that those who smoked must be rich as the price of cigarettes was high. — Bernama picPerlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin described smoking as wasting money on a harmful activity, and concluded that those who smoked must be rich as the price of cigarettes was high. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Smokers are “rich people” who do not deserve zakat (alms) or any form of donations, Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said.

On his official Facebook page yesterday, Asri described smoking as wasting money on a harmful activity, and concluded that those who smoked must be rich as the price of cigarettes was high.

“Only someone with an excess of money, to the point they don’t know what to do with it, can do such a thing (smoking). What more with the price of cigarettes being so expensive,” the Facebook post read.

The government is proposing to raise the price of cigarettes from RM17 to RM21.50 per pack.

Asri said that this meant that smokers were not in need of financial aid or even zakat.

“Should zakat or any other form of aid be given to people who waste money by burning and destroying themselves and others around them.

“If anyone asks me if they should give zakat or donations to those who claim to be poor but smoke, I will most definitely answer ‘no!’ Look for those who are really poor,” Asri added.

The National Fatwa Council in 1995 declared that smoking was haram for Muslims as it was detrimental to their health.

The council also ruled in 2015 that the use of electronic cigarettes and vaporisers were forbidden as these were, like cigarettes, harmful to one’s health.

 

