Perlis mufti removes ‘cow worshippers’ poem from Facebook page

Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has removed the controversial ‘cow worshippers’ poem from his official Facebook page. — Screenshot of Facebook/Dr MAZA.comKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A controversial poem criticising “cow worshippers” written by Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has been removed from his official Facebook page, amid criticisms against the Perlis mufti.

The poem which was posted on Friday can no longer be viewed on his Facebook page.

The initial post by Dr Asri in the form of a poem criticising religious practices of the Hindus appeared to be his attempt to defend a preacher from an “evil government”.

He had responded to the backlash from both the Muslim and Hindu communities by saying that the poem was intended for the Indian government run by Narendra Modi and not Hindus in Malaysia as they “did not worship cows”.

Asri had written the cryptic poem criticising “cow worshippers” for trying to have an unnamed preacher handed over to a tyrannical government.

The characteristics he describes in the poem resemble practices that exist in India. Other facets of the poem similarly resemble ongoing local developments.

Asri said those who are highly educated will not worship cows, or deem them sacred, what more kill others for the sake of them.

At least 10 Muslim men have been killed in similar incidents across the country by Hindu mobs on suspicion of eating beef or smuggling cows in the last two years.

Critics say the vigilantes have been emboldened by the election in 2014 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.