Perlis mufti offers space for Ipoh stunt kids

— Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Perlis mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has offered to help the youths who climbed the landmark Ipoh sign to discover possible alternatives in his state.

In his invitation for them to visit him at his office, he also said that that their daring could be put to other, possibly better use.

“I see they have courage and certain abilities with them. Maybe I can discuss with them more beneficial activities that can be done in Perlis,” the mufti wrote in his official Facebook page this morning.

“I hope those talented and courageous individuals can channel their advantages to something that we can together benefit from.”

Eight youths are being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others, which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ jail, a RM500 fine, or both for climbing the landmark Ipoh sign.

The eight ― five men and three women ― posted selfies after scaling the iconic sign, but came under police investigation after the Ipoh City Council filed a report regarding the incident.

The youths have since been criticised by some quarters of the public who see their stunt as reckless, but have also found support from local daredevils who wanted them to be left to have their own fun.